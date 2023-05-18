Ross Chastain made headlines again for the third week in a row with his on-track actions. For Chastain, is it better for him to be infamous or not be famous?
Also, was the restart with 13 laps remaining legal, or did Chastain jump the restart in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
