G2G, Young’s Hit With Penalties After Darlington

G2G Racing and Young’s Motorsports teams incurred penalties after the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway and Darlington Raceway, NASCAR announced May 18.

The infractions were all from Sections 14.2.3.3.1 B&C and had to do with the driver’s window nets.

Young’s No. 12 and No. 20’s crew chiefs, Bradley Means and Joseph Lax, respectively, were fined $5,000 each. Also, each team and driver were deducted 25 driver and owner points. At Kansas, Nick Leitz drove the No. 20, while Spencer Boyd piloted the No. 12.

Additionally, both the Nos. 46 and 47 of G2G were docked 25 points. Crew chiefs Timothy Silva and Daniel Killius were also fined $5,000 following the race at Darlington.

