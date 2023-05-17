Hendrick Motorsports Announces Collaboration With Chuck E. Cheese

Hendrick Motorsports has entered into a new agreement with Chuck E. Cheese to introduce kids and families to auto racing, HMS announced May 17.

The partnership is a two-year deal and will include several licensed products, kid-focused video content, featured content in the “Chuck E. Cheese Racing World” mobile game, and more promotional partnerships.

“Like so many others, I grew up looking forward to every trip to Chuck E. Cheese,” HMS vice chairman Jeff Gordon said. “Having the opportunity to work with this iconic brand and connect millions of young kids to Hendrick Motorsports is very exciting. Racing brings so many families together, and I believe fans of all ages are going to have a lot of fun engaging with this program.”

The collaboration will kick off at the grand re-opening of the Chuck E. Cheese fun center in Concord, N.C., with a fantasy paint scheme being displayed. No specific sponsorship plans were announced for the company to become a primary sponsor on any of the team’s four NASCAR Cup Series cars.

