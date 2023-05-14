William Byron grabbed redemption at Darlington Raceway on Sunday (May 14), as he won the Goodyear 400 after coming oh-so-close in 2022 to achieving the feat. He held off the field after inheriting the lead when his teammate Kyle Larson crashed with Ross Chastain on a restart.

Will Byron’s win and Larson’s near-victory at Kansas Speedway set Hendrick Motorsports off on another multi-week stretch of positive results? Does Larson need to add Chastain to his hit list after their contact? Adam Cheek and Tom Bowles break down throwback weekend.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article