Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
William Byron grabbed redemption at Darlington Raceway on Sunday (May 14), as he won the Goodyear 400 after coming oh-so-close in 2022 to achieving the feat. He held off the field after inheriting the lead when his teammate Kyle Larson crashed with Ross Chastain on a restart.
Will Byron’s win and Larson’s near-victory at Kansas Speedway set Hendrick Motorsports off on another multi-week stretch of positive results? Does Larson need to add Chastain to his hit list after their contact? Adam Cheek and Tom Bowles break down throwback weekend.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.
About the author
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.