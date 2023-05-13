Martin Truex Jr. Wins the Pole for Darlington Cup Race

Martin Truex Jr. knocked off Toyota teammate Bubba Wallace late in qualifying Saturday (May 13) to win the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

It is Truex’s 21st career pole and his first in 2023. Wallace will start outside on the front row.

Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. qualified third and was the best Chevrolet in qualifying. William Byron and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.

Daniel Suarez qualified sixth, one spot behind his Trackhouse Racing teammate Chastain.

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and Brad Keselowski, who was the only Ford in the final round, rounded out the top 10 in seventh through 10th, respectively.

Wallace and Reddick ran the fastest laps in Group A qualifying. Group B was led by Keselowski who ran the fastest lap overall in group qualifying.

With only 36 drivers entered for the NASCAR throwback race at Darlington, all made the field for the Mother’s Day race.

You can see the Cup Series race at Darlington on Sunday (May 14) at 3 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article