Corey Heim Wins the Pole in Truck Qualifying at Darlington

Corey Heim, who is throwing back to Timothy Peters’ Red Horse Racing scheme, ran fastest in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series qualifying at Darlington Raceway with a speed of 168.048 mph. He was the only truck to clock a speed in the 168-mph range.

Heim won his third career Truck Series pole and first of the year.

Kansas Speedway winner Grant Enfinger will join Heim in the front row with a speed of 167.71 mph.

Enfinger nudged ahead of rookie Nick Sanchez who brushed the wall in practice right before qualifying. Sanchez is running a throwback tribute to the legendary Mario Andretti’s 1969 Daytona 500 paint scheme. Andretti was present towards the end of qualifying and will join the FOX Sports 1 booth during the coverage of the Truck race.

Teammates for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing, Christian Eckes and Jake Garcia, completed the top five.

Stewart Friesen, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, the fastest Ford Ty Majeski, and Chase Purdy rounded out the top 10.

Bret Holmes will be without his regular crew chief Jerry Baxter as he is resting at home due to a medical issue. Jeff Stankiewicz, who works with Sheldon Creed full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will be on the box for the No. 32. Holmes will be rolling off in back in the 34th position.

Josh Reaume in the No. 33 was the only entry that did not qualify for the race.

The trucks will take on The Track Too Tough to Tame Friday night (May 12) for the Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

