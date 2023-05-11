While all the talk of the garage is Ross Chastain versus the world, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson duked it for the win until the last lap when the pair made contact.

What happened between those two drivers?

Also, why are there not any more race tracks like Kansas Speedway on the schedule?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

