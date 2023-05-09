No. 2 Penske Team Penalized Due to Tire Issue at Kansas

NASCAR Officials announced on Tuesday, May 9, that the No. 2 car of Austin Cindric is penalized for losing a tire during last Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Midway through the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas, Cindric had a flat tire heading into turn 1 that resulted in contact with the outside wall. The tire then broke off of the car and began rolling down the racetrack. Cindric went on to finish 31st, seven laps down.

As a result of the penalty, crew members for the No. 2 Penske team Keiston France and Patrick Gray have been suspended for the next two events.

Cindric and the rest of the NASCAR Cup Series will be back in action this Sunday, May 14, at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400. Coverage is live on FOX Sports 1, Motor Racing Network, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 3 p.m. ET.

