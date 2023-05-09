Race Weekend Central
Frontstretch Happy Hour, Jared Haas

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Was Noah Gragson Justified in Confronting Ross Chastain?

Trey Lyle

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Bryan Nolen and special guest John Newby from Heavy Sports talk about the Kansas Speedway fight between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson.

Plus, the guys debate whether Kansas should be considered for the championship race after the great show it produced this past weekend. Then, they draft their own ultimate race teams using NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List.

See also
Stock Car Scoop: Were Kansas Conflicts Warranted or Racing Deals?

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x