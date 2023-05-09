On this week’s Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Bryan Nolen and special guest John Newby from Heavy Sports talk about the Kansas Speedway fight between Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson.

Plus, the guys debate whether Kansas should be considered for the championship race after the great show it produced this past weekend. Then, they draft their own ultimate race teams using NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers List.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article