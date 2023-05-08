Judging by NASCAR Cup Series statistics alone, things are going great for Ross Chastain. He and Trackhouse Racing are proving that their 2022 breakout season was no fluke. Though he does not yet have a win this season, Chastain leads the overall points standings. His lead grew from three to 31 points thanks to a top-five finish and a crash by Christopher Bell at Kansas Speedway last weekend.

However, another week went by where Chastain found himself caught up in controversy. This time he drew the ire of Noah Gragson. While battling for position off the exit of turn 4, Chastain washed up the track and slid toward Gragson, leaving little room for the No. 42. Gragson bounced off the wall and veered left into the No. 1 going down the frontstretch in an obvious show of displeasure with Chastain. Not long after, on lap 206, Gragson went sliding down the backstretch, bringing out the caution.

Yet the Chastain/Gragson drama did not end there. After the race, Gragson confronted Chastain on pit road to further voice his frustration. Gragson then grabbed the front of Chastain’s fire suit. When he didn’t let go, Chastain threw a punch at Gragson, setting off a scuffle that was quickly broken up by security. There were no further words — or punches — exchanged between the two drivers.

“I got tight off of [turn] 4 for sure,” Chastain said. “Noah and I have a very similar attitude on the racetrack. We train together, we prepare together, we know each other, every little bit about each other. [I] definitely crowded him up on (turn) 4, he took a swipe at us in [turn] 3 and then came down [after the race] and grabbed ahold of me. A very big man once told me we have a no-push policy here at Trackhouse.”

Gragson, unsurprisingly, had a different take.

“I just got fenced by the [No.] 1,” Gragson said. “He took care of us at Talladega. We’re Chevrolet teammates and he didn’t work with us there, fenced us here, and I’m just over it. Nobody else has the balls to at least confront him, and least just grab him and do something. He’s just gonna keep doing it. I’m over it, it’s the second time.

“I have respect for Justin Marks and the rest of the Trackhouse team, that’s why I’m not wrecking him on the racetrack. I’m ready to fight him. I didn’t even get a shot at him because the security guards got in the middle of it. Nobody confronts the guy. He just keeps doing it, and I’m sick and tired of it.”

Gragson’s frustration is understandable. Though he shares some of the blame for the incident with Chastain at Talladega Superspeedway, the resulting crash spoiled one of the few good runs Gragson had going this season.

Chastain was also the catalyst for Kyle Larson’s bad day at Dover Motor Speedway last week. The No. 1 spun Brennan Poole early in the race and Larson got collected when Poole slid back across the track into his path. Larson did not retaliate against Chastain directly, but he did impede Chastain’s progress late in the race while Chastain was in second and trying to catch the leader.

It’s also true that since Chastain became a contender in the Cup Series, drivers have been reluctant to confront him outside of the car. Of the drivers who Chastain clashed with in 2022, Denny Hamlin was the only one who really pushed back by forcing Chastain into a lift-or-wreck scenario at Pocono Raceway. The Hamlin/Chastain feud flared up again earlier this season at Phoenix Raceway when Hamlin admitted to putting Chastain in the wall during the closing laps of the race.

All the while, Chastain has tried to shy away from controversy. When he had his initial run-in with Hamlin at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway last year, Chastain appeared remorseful and declared that he had to do a better job controlling his car. He chalked up Hamlin’s payback at Pocono to being a part of racing.

Yet Sunday was different. Chastain was clearly not going to take the fall for Gragson’s bad day. For once, Chastain almost seemed to revel in the post-race chaos, so much so that he threw the first punch. Gragson did put his hands on Chastain first, a decision that practically guaranteed that fisticuffs would follow. But if Chastain really wanted to, he could have tried to shake himself loose or shove Gragson away, or at least resorted to something other than throwing a haymaker. Given the opportunity to deescalate, Chastain cranked the tension up even higher.

Both drivers do have valid complaints. Gragson is right that if the other drivers have a problem with how Chastain races, they must confront him. Griping about Chastain away from the track clearly has not changed anything.

But Chastain was not at fault for the incident with Gragson at Kansas, and even the Talladega crash was a product of two hungry drivers fighting for a shot at victory. Chastain may have a reputation for aggressive driving, but it does not automatically mean that he is the guilty party in every altercation.

Gragson’s post-race comments may be a call to the other drivers who are fed up with Chastain, but the pit road fight suggests that Chastain has had enough with getting blamed for every on-track incident in which he’s involved.

In the short term, it feels doubtful that the feud between Gragson and Chastain is over. Gragson may claim that he will not wreck cars as retaliation, but his incident with Sage Karam in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America last year suggests otherwise. There is not a single driver in the Cup Series field who is above wrecking another competitor on purpose if they get pushed too far.

That is where the real risk lies for Chastain. He has every right to stand up for himself, but the fact of the matter is that he has a great shot at the Cup championship. Gragson — and many others — have far less to lose. If Sunday’s race has emboldened Chastain to push back against his critics, he will inevitably find more controversy down the road.

When — and how — someone decides to settle the score could be the difference between Chastain winning and losing the title.

