Entry List: 2023 Shriners Children’s 200

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is set to return from a one-week break with the Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Forty-one teams are entered, meaning three will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Ty Dillon is out for the first time in 2023, as is his ride, the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing.

Kyle Larson takes his first turn behind the wheel of an Xfinity car in 2023, driving the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing.

Jeffrey Earnhardt switches to Alpha Prime Racing’s No. 45 for the race, while Sage Karam fills in in the No. 44 for the team.

Matt Mills is back in the Xfinity Series for the second time in 2023, driving Emerling-Gase Motorsports’ No. 53.

MBM Motorsports’ No. 66 features Chad Finchum for the second time this year; Finchum made his season debut at Martinsville Speedway.

Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 will attempt to qualify for its first Xfinity race, with Carson Hocevar behind the wheel.

Ross Chastain replaces his brother Chad as the driver of DGM Racing’s No. 91.

After an injury at Talladega Superspeedway, Blaine Perkins returns to the series in Our Motorsports’ No. 02.

The Shriners Children’s 200 will take place on Saturday, May 13, at 1:30 p.m. FOX will provide TV coverage.

