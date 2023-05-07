Carl Edwards in FOX Booth at Darlington for Cup Race

NASCAR on FOX announced during the broadcast of the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway that 2007 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and two-time Cup Series championship runner-up Carl Edwards will join the booth during the second stage of next Sunday’s (May 14) Goodyear 400 throwback race from Darlington Raceway.

The Missouri native retired from full-time Cup Series competition in a surprise press conference after the 2016 season, in which he finished fourth in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19.

Edwards will join a cast of former drivers in the booth during the Fox coverage. Stage one will feature NASCAR Hall-Of-Famer Richard Petty and his son, seven-time Cup Series race winner Kyle Petty. Stage three will have NASCAR Hall-Of-Famer Bill Elliott, whose son Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 features a scheme in homage to his 1988 Cup champion father.

Catch Edwards, Elliott, and both Pettys in the booth for the Goodyear 400 with coverage beginning Sunday May 14 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1

