William Byron Wins Cup Pole at Kansas

When the NASCAR Cup Series 2023 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway goes green tomorrow, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron will be at the front of the field. Byron was the fastest man in Saturday (May 6) qualifying, earning his 10th career pole position with a lap of 179.206 mph.

Byron beat teammate Kyle Larson, who will start second. Regular-season points leader Ross Chastain will line up third alongside Dover winner Martin Truex Jr. in fourth.

Fifth-place qualifier Tyler Reddick had a very interesting session, as his car failed inspection twice. Reddick’s car chief was ejected and the No. 45 team lost pit stall selection.

Joey Logano and rookie Ty Gibbs will start sixth and seventh, respectively. Despite setting the best time in the earlier practice session, Denny Hamlin could manage no better than eighth. Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney round out the top 10.

After a spin in practice, Live Fast Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki failed to set a time. The Wisconsin native will be the 36th and final driver to take the green flag.

2023 AdventHealth 400 Starting Lineup

The Advent Health 400 from Kansas Speedway will be broadcast tomorrow, Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and MRN.

