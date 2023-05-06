Billy Venturini Running ARCA East Race at Flat Rock

Billy Venturini will run the ARCA Menards Series East race at Flat Rock Speedway, he confirmed to Frontstretch May 6.

It will mark the first time Venturini has competed in ARCA since 2007 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“It was really something that was on my bucket list my whole life,” Venturini said. “I grew up watching my father race there, won his first ARCA race there. Had done countless races, and it was always my favorite track. And right when I was running the series full time, they had, I think it was the year before, they had taken it off the schedule, so I never got to run there.”

The news was first reported by Casey Campbell in his interview with ARCA President Ron Drager.

Venturini has run 161 ARCA races and earned his lone win at Salem Speedway. Additionally, he has 28 top fives and 75 top 10s.

The Dutch Boy 150 airs Saturday, May 20 at 7:50 p.m. ET on FloRacing.

