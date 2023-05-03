NASCAR Mailbox: What Does the Future Hold for Josh Berry and Ryan Truex?

The Truex brothers had themselves a weekend at Dover Motor Speedway by sweeping the events, with Ryan Truex winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Xfinity Series field had talented drivers like Ryan Truex and Josh Berry. Where do those drivers end up in the future?

Also, does Martin Truex Jr. have more wins in his future?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

