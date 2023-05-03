Race Weekend Central
Josh Berry and Ryan Truex

(Photos: Nigel Kinride Photography)

NASCAR Mailbox: What Does the Future Hold for Josh Berry and Ryan Truex?

Jared Haas

The Truex brothers had themselves a weekend at Dover Motor Speedway by sweeping the events, with Ryan Truex winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and Martin Truex Jr. in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The Xfinity Series field had talented drivers like Ryan Truex and Josh Berry. Where do those drivers end up in the future?

Also, does Martin Truex Jr. have more wins in his future?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

About the author

Jared Haas

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.

