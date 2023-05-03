Bommarito Sponsoring Ben Rhodes in Multiple Races

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Bommarito Automotive Group will sponsor Thorsport Racing’s Ben Rhodes for multiple races in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, the team announced May 3.

Rhodes will have Bommarito on his No. 99 beginning this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

“It’s an honor to represent Bommarito Automotive Group,” Rhodes said in a team release. “They have certainly made an impact upon the sport with their involvement, and I’d love nothing more than to get a win for them.”

The other races with Bommarito were not announced.

The Louisville native, who won the 2021 NCTS championship, sits third in points in his eighth full-time season with two top fives and five top 10s in seven races.

The NCTS race at Kansas is scheduled for Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

