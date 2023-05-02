Race Weekend Central
Sprint winner Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing (C), Second placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari (L) and Third placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing (R) pose for a photo in parc ferme during the Sprint ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The Pit Straight: To Sprint or Not To Sprint?

Jack Swansey

Formula 1 is back, and so is The Pit Straight. In their longest episode yet, co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz discuss the hottest topic coming out of an Azerbaijan Grand Prix that only felt like it lasted forever: what is going on with F1’s new sprint format, and should the whole project be scrapped entirely?

After Sergio Perez swept the Sprint and the Grand Prix, earning his fifth career win and closing within six points of his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen and the World Championship lead, Verstappen had harsh words for the format. But opinions are divided, in the garage, on social media, and thankfully, even on this podcast.

Each host proposes a solution to F1’s format problem, one of them taking the slightest of detours through a rave review of the Grand Prix of Long Beach and the other revealing his weekly meal plan secrets, and both reminiscing the details of Sebastien Bourdais‘ F1 career.

