The Pit Straight: To Sprint or Not To Sprint?

Formula 1 is back, and so is The Pit Straight. In their longest episode yet, co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz discuss the hottest topic coming out of an Azerbaijan Grand Prix that only felt like it lasted forever: what is going on with F1’s new sprint format, and should the whole project be scrapped entirely?
After Sergio Perez swept the Sprint and the Grand Prix, earning his fifth career win and closing within six points of his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen and the World Championship lead, Verstappen had harsh words for the format. But opinions are divided, in the garage, on social media, and thankfully, even on this podcast.
Each host proposes a solution to F1’s format problem, one of them taking the slightest of detours through a rave review of the Grand Prix of Long Beach and the other revealing his weekly meal plan secrets, and both reminiscing the details of Sebastien Bourdais‘ F1 career.
Jack Swansey is an open-wheel racing editor at Frontstretch.com and co-hosts The Pit Straight Podcast, but you can also catch him writing about NASCAR, sports cars, and anything else with four wheels and a motor. Originally from North Carolina and now residing in Los Angeles, he joined the site as Sunday news writer midway through 2022 and is an avid collector (some would say hoarder) of die-cast cars.
