Ross Chastain Adds Sonoma, Indy to DGM Schedule

Ross Chastain will pilot the No. 91 for DGM Racing in two additional NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, DGM announced May 2.

Chastain joins the team for the races at Sonoma Raceway (June 10) and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course (Aug. 12).

Chastain and the team will introduce a new partnership with Skip Barber Racing School as the sponsor of the No. 91 car.

“Racing on road courses is something I have only done in NASCAR,” Chastain said in a team release. “I didn’t grow up turning left and right, so I have had to learn and adapt quickly. I recognized early on that I needed as many laps as possible. Skip Barber has been a great easy for me to get laps, and I am excited to announce this partnership for Sonoma and the Indy road course.”

Sonoma will mark Chastain’s second start with the team in 2023. He finished 24th at Auto Club Speedway.

He earned a top five with DGM in 2022 at Indy, a fourth-place run.

In 11 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023, Chastain has four top fives and five top 10s.

The first race for this new partnership is Saturday, June 10, for the Door Dash 250 at Sonoma. Race coverage is live at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90.

