Ryan Truex Scores 1st Career Win at Dover

In 2012, Ryan Truex dominated a NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover Motor Speedway only not to win. However, 11 years later, on Saturday (April 29) came another day he was dominating at the Monster Mile leading 121 of 200 laps. But this time, he earned his win.

“I belong here, and I just proved that,” Truex said at his finish line interview. “I’ve known it for a while. People around me [have] known it for a while. Now everyone in this garage area knows it. My goal is to drive one of these cars full-time next year and, hopefully, we can make it happen.”

Truex scored his first career Xfinity Series victory by sweeping both stages and won by almost five seconds over runner-up Josh Berry.

Justin Allgaier finished third after coming back from a speeding penalty on pit road. Austin Hill finished fourth, and John Hunter Nemechek rounded out the top five.

Behind sixth place Sammy Smith was Cole Custer, who won his second straight Dash 4 Cash of the season winning $100,000 finishing in the seventh position. Brandon Jones, Sam Mayer and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top 10.

Parker Kligerman and Custer started on the front row after rain canceled qualifying. Creed joined Kligerman and Custer swapping the lead throughout the first stage.

A competition caution was waved at lap 20. Creed and Hill stayed out and restarted out front. On lap 33, Truex used his fresh tires to take the lead and win stage one. Kyle Weatherman stayed out on older tires and led the field to the restart.

Truex quickly made the pass on the restart to retake the lead before the caution waved on lap 62 for Kligerman after contact with Corey Heim sent the No. 48 into the wall. Truex would lead the rest of the second stage on his way to a stage sweep.

Hill won the race off of pit road and would take off on the restart at lap 100. On lap 102, Creed spun after being three wide with Allgaier and Smith to bring out the caution. On lap 112, Truex returned to the lead passing Hill for the top spot and led the rest of the way to score the win.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has next week off but returns Saturday, May 13th at Darlington Raceway. You can watch the race at 1:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

