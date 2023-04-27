On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Jared Haas joins the program to dive into the race at Talladega Superspeedway.

We also play an interview that Frontstretch‘s Michael Massie did with NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace.

Massie chats with Wallace about his return to TV, if Kevin Harvick is retiring too soon as well as the 75 Greatest Drivers list NASCAR has done for its anniversary.

Last but not least, Nolen and Haas discuss Dover Motor Speedway and give our picks for the weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Listen here and on your favorite platform.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Jared Haas Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games. Michael Massie Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies. Michael Massie https://frontstretch.com/author/mmassie/ Podcast: Rusty Wallace on Return to TV and more

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article