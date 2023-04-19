RCR No. 3 Penalized After Martinsville Assembly Infraction

NASCAR has penalized Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 NASCAR Cup Series team of Austin Dillon following Martinsville Speedway, it announced April 19.

The penalty is an L1-level infraction for violating vehicle assembly rules relating to the underwing assembly and hardware.

As a result, crew chief Keith Rodden has been fined $75,000 and suspended for two races.

The team and driver were also deducted 60 owner and driver points, as well as five playoff points.

Dillon was 21st in points prior to the penalty with two top 10s on the season.

Additionally, NASCAR has suspended Live Fast Motorsports’ rear tire changer Chris Jackson and jackman David Smith because of a wheel that came off of the No. 78, driven by Anthony Alfredo, at Martinsville.

Three NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs were fined following the weekend: Mike Bumgarner, Jeff Meendering and Mike Scearce were each fined $5,000 for lug nut infractions.

