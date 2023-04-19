Did You Notice? … All these extra invites handed out to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers the past few weeks?

We’ve seen names from Greg Biffle to Sterling Marlin pop up, eager to accept their status among the sport’s elite.

You may not have noticed Kyle Larson has already joined them, as of last week.

I don’t think he’s on the bottom end of that list of 75 either. Larson’s victory at Martinsville Speedway was the 21st of his Cup career, tying him for 38th on the all-time list. Larson is on pace to top the series in laps led for the second time in three years; he’s projected to lead 1,872 at his current pace.

Since joining Hendrick Motorsports, Larson has now won 15 times in 81 starts running the No. 5 Chevrolet, an impressive 18.5% win percentage.

Should those stats continue to hold, it would project another five victories, minimum, for Larson in the remaining 27 races this season. And the way HMS is running as a whole, with limited changes expected to even out the Next Gen field during 2023 … could that total inch even higher?

“I think we’re honestly close to as good or just as good as we were in 2021,” Larson said, a year in which he won 10 races en route to the NASCAR Cup Series championship. “I think in the races that we’ve finished and executed well, I think it’s shown. We’ve been up front in every race. We’ve challenged for wins. We’ve shown that we’ve had winning speed at every single race.”

So let’s play this theory out for a minute. Say Larson does reach double-digit victories this year. That would give him 29, good for 30th on the all-time list while passing names like Carl Edwards, Terry Labonte and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Keep in mind Larson turns just 31 years old in July. At that age, Jimmie Johnson hadn’t yet won his first Cup championship. But everyone knows what happened during the five years after that … 35 victories and five straight Cup championships from his age-31 season of 2006 through 2010.

Heading into that 2006 season, Johnson had 18 total victories at age 30. Larson was one ahead of him at 19 at the start of this year.

Where did Johnson end up? Sixth on the all-time list with 83 victories. It’s the type of trajectory you can see Larson heading toward if two things tilt his way.

One: he remains the best of the four-driver team at HMS. Chase Elliott and William Byron, in particular, might end up Larson’s closest competition in years to come.

Two: Larson keeps his focus on stock car racing despite having a number of racing passions that lie elsewhere. It’s not just dirt; Larson will be entering himself in the 2024 Indy 500, becoming the latest driver to attempt the Indy 500/Coca-Cola 600 double on the same day. You sense there’s a bit of Kasey Kahne in him, where it wouldn’t take too much of a prolonged slump to have him racing sprints all over the country instead. He already has enough money to last a lifetime.

But I still think we’ve got a ways to go before either of these catch up to Larson. He’s still got a bucket list of items to achieve in the sport, from multiple championships to Daytona 500/Southern 500 trophies and a win on dirt in Cup equipment.

It’s ironic Larson received his 75 Greatest Drivers reference three years to the day after being suspended by NASCAR for uttering a racial slur during a livestream. His career could have gone one of 1,000 different directions after that. Credit HMS for having faith he could be rehabilitated, both publicly and privately, and kudos to Larson for doing the work.

Now, is Ryan Preece standing up and applauding? Not exactly. But no matter what you think about how Larson got here, and even if he shouldn’t have been gifted a second chance … you can’t argue with the end result.

Did You Notice? … Quick hits before taking off …

The Final Appeals Officer readjusting Justin Haley’s louver penalties to match Hendrick Motorsports was the right call. Anything less would have shown clear bias toward the sport’s all-time winningest organization. What’s still a problem for Haley: even with all the points back, he’s still just 25th in points. Feels like one of the hottest seats out there on paper for 2024 could be Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 — especially with Chandler Smith doing so well for them down in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Speaking of open seats, you’d expect the No. 51 of Rick Ware Racing to be TBA for the foreseeable future, at least through Cody Ware’s next court date on assault charges scheduled for May 1. So far, Zane Smith and JJ Yeley have filled in, but a potential long-term opening has me thinking about their association with Stewart-Haas Racing. Would an extended absence be the right time for all parties to try a guy like Riley Herbst out and see if he is, indeed, a viable option to fill one of the open seats guaranteed in 2024 with Kevin Harvick’s departure? Herbst is already scheduled to run the No. 15 a handful of times, including at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and has the lone top 10 for the organization this year, 10th back in February’s season-opening Daytona 500.

It was a rough start for Hailie Deegan in ThorSport Racing equipment, crashing out of her first two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events. Since then? She’s quietly put together five straight top-20 results for the first time in two years in this division. I’d call that small, concrete steps forward, although critics will point to zero laps led with an organization that tends to win races with their eyes closed.

