Zane Smith Gains Tipico Sportsbook Sponsorship

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith has gained a new sponsor onboard his No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports announced Tuesday (April 18).

Tipico Sportsbook will sponsor Smith in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday, July 8.

As part of the sponsorship, Tipico will offer its new users in four different states an exclusive offer called “Ride with Zane.” The unique promotion allows customers who make at least a $38 deposit in a new Tipico account to have their names featured on Smith’s No. 38. Additionally, those customers will earn $150 in bet credits.

The customers who deposit the five largest amounts via the offer will be awarded VIP passes to the Mid-Ohio event or another Truck Series event of their choosing in 2023.

“Tipico is thrilled to be partnering with the Front Row Motorsports racing team, a group that has set a remarkable pace in the NASCAR circuit with their impressive strides and monumental wins achieved in under two decades of racing,” David Paschkes, Chief Commercial Officer at Tipico North America, said in a team release.

“We recognize the significant role teams like FRM have played in propelling the growth of sports betting handle and increasing popularity in the sport of NASCAR. Through our partnership, we aim to increase our presence and support the NASCAR community, especially those in Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado and Iowa, by bringing the excitement of sports betting directly to fans where the action is happening. As a leading sports betting platform, we are committed to providing an unparalleled experience for all fans and enthusiasts of NASCAR.”

Man I’m so excited to finally announce this. Today is a special day at @tipico as we announce our first ever NASCAR team partnership with @TeamFRM and @ZaneSmith. New users who use promo code ZANE38 & make a deposit before July 8 will get their name on Zane’s truck for MidOhio!!! pic.twitter.com/ZFcTZuiUFy — Matt Stallknecht (@mstallknecht41) April 18, 2023

Smith finished runner-up at Mid-Ohio in 2022 in a close race with winner Parker Kligerman.

Overall, Smith has nine Truck Series victories, including two in 2023, 29 top fives and 51 top 10s.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article