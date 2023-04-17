Entry List: 2023 Ag-Pro 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to the high banks and long straights of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the third superspeedway race of the season.

Forty-two drivers are set to qualify, meaning four will not make the race as the entry list sits currently. As a Dash 4 Cash race, no Cup Series drivers will be in the field.

Jade Buford is back, driving the No. 5 for Big Machine Racing.

David Starr is in SS-Green Light Racing’s No. 07.

Ryan Truex will attempt to qualify in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19, making his fourth start of the year and his second superspeedway start, following a top five at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Jesse Iwuji will attempt to make the field behind the wheel of his own No. 34 Chevrolet.

Jason White steps into the No. 13 for MBM Motorsports making his first start since 2021. The car will be sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings.

Parker Chase returns to Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 24 for the first time since Daytona International Speedway.

This weekend Sammy Smith will be making his first trip to Talladega in the Xfinity Series.

Caesar Bacarella will attempt to make the race in the No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing. If he makes the race, it will be his second start of the year after running the No. 66 for MBM at Atlanta.

CJ McLaughlin will be behind the wheel of the No. 53 for Emerling-Gase Motorsports for his third start of the season.

Dexter Stacey will attempt to qualify in the No. 66 after failing to qualify at Daytona earlier in the season.

TBA at the moment is CHK Racing’s No. 74 entry, driven by Kaden Honeycutt at Martinsville Speedway last weekend.

The Ag-Pro 300 will take place Saturday, April 22, at 4 p.m. ET and will be on FOX Sports 1.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article