NASCAR’s visit to their shortest track had plenty of its regulars taking to one of the shortest dirt tracks in the Southeast in the days leading up to Martinsville race weekend.

Loyal Frontstretch dirt readers already know how the Xfinity Series regular’s Wednesday night (April 12) ended at Millbridge, but we’ll share the link below for those that missed it.

Creed was very strong in preliminary competition, winning his heat race and finishing second in the Dash before Cole Dewease sent him flying early in the feature.

The Truck Series regular ran the winged micro sprint class at Millbridge on Wednesday and gave himself a solid accounting, going from 15th to seventh in the feature.

The former Truck Series regular ran with the Delaware Super Trucks both Wednesday and Thursday at Delaware International Speedway and Georgetown Speedway, respectively; Hill won Wednesday’s feature and finished second at Georgetown Thursday.

🏁 Jerry Hill wins the Delaware Super Trucks feature! Posted by Delaware International Speedway on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Xfinity Series regular was collected as collateral damage in the Dewease/Creed debacle on the opening lap of Wednesday’s wingless micro feature at Millbridge, leaving Jones to finish dead last in 22nd on the night.

The ARCA Racing Series regular was the top-finishing NASCAR affiliated driver in the Wednesday wingless micro feature at Millbridge, going from 11th to ninth in the race.

The Cup Series regular was none to happy about dirt racing when the Cup cars hit Bristol, but he had a very successful showing Wednesday in the winged micro class at Millbridge, posting the quick time in qualifying and scoring a consistent top-five finish in the feature.

The former Cup Series regular attempted to race his modified at Highland Speedway in Illinois on Saturday, but was sent packing from the track after Highland ordered race teams and fans to evacuate the track in response to a tornado warning. Wallace tells the story (complete with sirens) here.

The Truck Series regular contested the winged micro sprint class at Millbridge on Wednesday and enjoyed a solid night, improving from 10th to sixth in the feature.

