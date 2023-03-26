Stock Car Scoop: Reevaluating COTA, 3 NASCAR Visits In

After a relatively tame NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas devolved into chaos and multiple overtime restarts on Sunday (March 26), Tyler Reddick emerged the winner to cap off a dominant afternoon.

Adam Cheek and Michael Finley break down the race, from Reddick’s recent excellence at right turns to COTA’s penchant for some form of chaos or another in each of its three Cup events so far. They also discuss just how well stock cars take to the Formula 1 track and how it compares to other road courses on the schedule.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article