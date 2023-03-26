Stock Car Scoop: Reevaluating COTA, 3 NASCAR Visits In

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
After a relatively tame NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas devolved into chaos and multiple overtime restarts on Sunday (March 26), Tyler Reddick emerged the winner to cap off a dominant afternoon.
Adam Cheek and Michael Finley break down the race, from Reddick’s recent excellence at right turns to COTA’s penchant for some form of chaos or another in each of its three Cup events so far. They also discuss just how well stock cars take to the Formula 1 track and how it compares to other road courses on the schedule.
