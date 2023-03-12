Stock Car Scoop: William Byron Goes Back-to-Back on the West Coast

Chevrolet is still the only manufacturer to roll into victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series after four races, and William Byron has done just that in the past two weeks, first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and on Sunday (March 12) at Phoenix Raceway.

Adam Cheek and Stephen Stumpf discuss Byron’s victory and what it does for his confidence at the sport’s premier level, as well as Hendrick Motorsports’ strong day in the desert and whether NASCAR needs to rework the West Coast Swing after two lackluster races in Sin City and Phoenix.

