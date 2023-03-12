Stock Car Scoop: William Byron Goes Back-to-Back on the West Coast

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
Chevrolet is still the only manufacturer to roll into victory lane in the NASCAR Cup Series after four races, and William Byron has done just that in the past two weeks, first at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and on Sunday (March 12) at Phoenix Raceway.
Adam Cheek and Stephen Stumpf discuss Byron’s victory and what it does for his confidence at the sport’s premier level, as well as Hendrick Motorsports’ strong day in the desert and whether NASCAR needs to rework the West Coast Swing after two lackluster races in Sin City and Phoenix.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.
About the author
Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.