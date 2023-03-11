Frontstretch Through The Gears: Phoenix Post-Practice/Qualifying Betting Preview Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:31:54 Share Share Link Embed

NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying have been completed — now learn what the best bets are.

Derek Yoder (@DerekYoder_) is joined by Zack (@HighLineBetting) as they break down the United Rentals Work United 500 From Phoenix Raceway. Hear Zack’s top model plays, key H2Hs, drivers to buy and fade, outright bets, longshot plays, betting trends, betting strategies and more.

Odds move quickly, so make sure you get in on these key numbers now before it’s too late.

Listen here and on your favorite platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article