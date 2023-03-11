Podcast: Play in new window | Download
NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying have been completed — now learn what the best bets are.
Derek Yoder (@DerekYoder_) is joined by Zack (@HighLineBetting) as they break down the United Rentals Work United 500 From Phoenix Raceway. Hear Zack’s top model plays, key H2Hs, drivers to buy and fade, outright bets, longshot plays, betting trends, betting strategies and more.
Odds move quickly, so make sure you get in on these key numbers now before it’s too late.
