Podcast: Kyle Petty on Kasey Kahne vs. Ryan Blaney Comparisons

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back and is joined by Kyle Petty as well as Michael Massie.

Nolen and Massie both talked with Petty about his comments about comparing Ryan Blaney to Kasey Kahne and if owners should have restrictions put in place for their drivers for off the racetrack. They also discuss which surprise guests are going to be on his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride, which starts on April 29.

Last, but not least, Nolen and Massie recap Las Vegas Motor Speedway, preview Phoenix Raceway and everything in between.

Listen here and on your favorite platforms.

