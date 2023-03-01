Podcast: Chris Rice Talks Transitioning to Two Full-Time Cup Teams

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back and is joined by Chris Rice from Kaulig Racing.

Dalton Hopkins talked with Rice about Kaulig Racing expanding to two Cup teams, what AJ Allmendinger brings to their Cup program from their Xfinity program and they even touch on a little bit of weight lifting!

Last, but not least, Stephen Stumpf and Nolen recap Fontana, preview Las Vegas and everything in between.

Listen here and on your favorite platforms.

