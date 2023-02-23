Through the Gears: Daytona Recap & Fontana Betting Preview

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann recaps the Daytona 500, from Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s long shot victory to the turning point of the race from a betting perspective.
Bachmann then breaks down the market ahead of the Pala Casino 400 at Fontana and is later joined by Frontstretch’s Jared Haas for a deeper dive into driver leans and their best bets for the race.
