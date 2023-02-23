Through the Gears: Daytona Recap & Fontana Betting Preview

In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann recaps the Daytona 500, from Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s long shot victory to the turning point of the race from a betting perspective.

Bachmann then breaks down the market ahead of the Pala Casino 400 at Fontana and is later joined by Frontstretch’s Jared Haas for a deeper dive into driver leans and their best bets for the race.

