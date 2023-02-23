Race Weekend Central
NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Through the Gears: Daytona Recap & Fontana Betting Preview

Michael Bachmann

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

In this episode of Through the Gears, host Mike Bachmann recaps the Daytona 500, from Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s long shot victory to the turning point of the race from a betting perspective.

See also
NASCAR Mailbox: Did Richard Childress Racing Ruin Plan to Win Daytona 500?

Bachmann then breaks down the market ahead of the Pala Casino 400 at Fontana and is later joined by Frontstretch’s Jared Haas for a deeper dive into driver leans and their best bets for the race.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

0
Comment on this articlex
()
x