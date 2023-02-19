Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Clocking in as the longest Daytona 500 in history in terms of laps, the NASCAR Cup Series’ 2023 edition didn’t disappoint, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. surging to the front late and taking the win as many of his fellow racers crashed around him in the waning laps of a constantly competitive event.
Host Adam Cheek and on-site reporter Dalton Hopkins break down the elation for Stenhouse and simultaneous heartbreak for drivers like Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski, whose long pursuits of the crown jewel’s Harley J. Earl trophy will continue for another season. They also discuss Travis Pastrana, Jimmie Johnson and others’ performances in the race, as well as what the win means for Stenhouse and his No. 47 team.
Maybe it’s just me but couldn’t someone have put some S’noco gas in the 47 to get it to VL without a push? It wasn’t a pretty picture.