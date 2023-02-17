Xfinity Introduces 10G Network, Partners With 23XI

Through a partnership with 23XI Racing, Xfinity announced the launch of its next generation 10G Network, which provides customers with a powerful internet connection today while building toward a faster, more reliable tomorrow on Friday (Feb. 17) at Daytona International Speedway.

Xfinity 10G will be the primary sponsor for Tyler Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota in the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway next month.

“NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary season and the Daytona 500 provide a great platform to introduce the next generation Xfinity 10G Network to fans and to our customers,” Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Comcast, said in a press release. “We are also looking forward to partnering with 23XI Racing and their incredible roster of drivers to continue connecting our customers to the sport they love in new and imaginative ways.”

Xfinity believes the new relationship between its brand and 23XI showcases limitless potential, as both will work together for opportunity on and away from the track. In addition to the primary sponsorship at Atlanta, Xfinity Rewards customers will receive fan experiences, including VIP pit box access and meet and great opportunities with both Wallace and Reddick.

“The chance to work with Xfinity is great for the 23XI family,” Bubba Wallace said. “We look forward to opportunities where we can collaborate on initiatives that drive progress and innovation in the sport.”

Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion (2018 and 2019), echoed Wallace’s sentiments.

“I’m excited to work with Xfinity in this new capacity as they partner with the No. 45 team and 23XI Racing,” Reddick said. “The Xfinity Series has been such an integral and memorable part of my career, and I look forward to continuing to make memories throughout the Cup Series and having Xfinity support my journey in NASCAR.”

With the new partnership, Xfinity is the Official Integrated Communications partner of 23XI. The two sides will work together on content creation, branding and initiatives focused on bringing additional diversity to the sport.

Throughout the 2023 NASCAR season, Xfinity intends on continuing to connect with race fans. It will provide reward members with access behind the scenes, which includes opportunities such as race tickets, suite tickets, access to Victory Lane, driver meet and greets plus pit and garage tours. Select Xfinity Rewards members will meet Kevin Harvick this weekend at Daytona, ahead of his final start in the Great American Race.

