Connor Mosack Wins Pole for ARCA Season Opener at Daytona

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Connor Mosack has earned the pole for tomorrow’s (Feb. 18) ARCA Menards Series season opener from the Daytona International Speedway.

The 24-year-old from Charlotte, driving the No. 18, earned the pole with a lap of 182.201 mph, doing so on the first, and only, timed lap he took.

The No. 18 team won two poles in the 2022 season with drivers Drew Dollar and Sammy Smith.

Joining Mosack on the front row is fellow Toyota driver and championship contender Jesse Love, who will be competing in his first event at Daytona International Speedway, driving for Venturini Motorsports.

Behind them, Jason Kitzmiller will start third. It’ll be his best career start in the ARCA Menards Series and his second time starting a race from inside the top 10.

Ryan Huff and Andy Jankowiak round out the top five.

Robby Lyons, Greg Van Alst, Scott Melton, Logan Misuraca and Gus Dean round out the top 10.

As the fourth qualifying group took to the track, Amber Balcaen lost the engine in her No. 15 Venturini Motorsports entry, collecting Sean Corr in the incident. Corr’s car suffered front end damage, while Balcaen sustained rear bumper damage in addition to the expired motor.

Later in that same group, the No. 68 of Gage Rodgers stalled on track.

Following yesterday’s practice session, two of the original 41 entered teams withdrew. Included are the No. 01 of Andres Perez De Lara, who was expected to withdraw as he failed to meet the minimum age requirement to run at Daytona. Joining him was the No. 82 of Kevin Campbell, who didn’t record a practice time yesterday.

With 39 competitors remaining entered for the race tomorrow afternoon, all will take the green flag.

The green flag for tomorrow’s Brandt 200 Supporting Florida FFA at Daytona is scheduled to wave at 1:30 p.m. EST. TV coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

