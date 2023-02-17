Clay Greenfield Running Talladega, Plans Potential Additional Races for 2023

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Clay Greenfield will also run the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway this year for Cook Racing Technologies, he told Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas at Daytona International Speedway after his qualifying lap Feb. 17.

According to Greenfield, he is also considering other races in the No. 84.

“We don’t have the details ironed out for sure,” he said, but noted that Nashville Superspeedway was a likelihood due to sponsor Backwater Blue Pools being based in the area (as well as Greenfield himself being from the area), while Atlanta Motor Speedway was a possibility as well.

“Hopefully several more than that,” he added.

Greenfield and the No. 84 entered four Truck races in 2022. It made one of them, running Talladega and finishing 12th, but the truck failed to qualify at Daytona, Nashville and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Greenfield has 69 career Truck starts entering Daytona, with two top 10s.

Additional reporting by Jared Haas

