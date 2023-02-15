Tony Kanaan Retiring From IndyCar After 2023 Indy 500

Tony Kanaan will run his final Indianapolis 500 this year, as he announced Feb. 15 his retirement from the NTT IndyCar Series following the event.

He’ll drive for Arrow McLaren in the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kanaan started in CART in 1998, earning one win and six podiums through 2002. He then ran full time in IndyCar from 2003-2019 before going part time in 2020-2021.

“It’s been a wonderful journey, but it’s not done yet,” Kanaan said in the video posted on Twitter. “I will still have pleasure to drive through the bricks one more time. Thank you all, and I’ll see you on race day.”

🇧🇷Tem sido uma jornada maravilhosa, mas ainda não acabou. Espero vcs para a última em Maio.

🇺🇸 Let’s do this one last time. See you all in May.@ArrowMcLaren @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/lC1iY4GhT0 — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) February 15, 2023

Kanaan has earned 16 victories in IndyCar, with his last one coming in 2014 at Auto Club Speedway.

He’s driven for Andretti Autosport, Chip Ganassi Racing and AJ Foyt Racing. Last year he finished third in the Indy 500 for CGR.

The car number that he will drive for Arrow McLaren has not been revealed.

