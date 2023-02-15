Todd Gilliland to Compete in 5 Races for Ware

Todd Gilliland will compete in five races for Rick Ware Racing in 2023, he told reporters at the Daytona 500 Media Day on Feb. 15.
Gilliland will drive the No. 15 Ford for RWR.
It was announced last week that Gilliland will not be full time with Front Row Motorsports in the No. 38, as Zane Smith will compete in six races in the ride this season.
“[I’m] really, really thankful for [Rick Ware Racing] letting me hop in that car,” Gilliland told reporters. “I have a lot of respect for what they’re growing with being on RFK’s campus now. Hopefully that all goes really good.”
The 22-year-old said that the spring race at Talladega Superspeedway is the only race he does not have a ride for currently. Riley Herbst is driving the No. 15 for RWR at Talladega.
Entering his second year, Gilliland recorded one top five, two top 10s and a 28th-place points finish in his rookie season with FRM.
