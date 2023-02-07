FRM Adds Centene Sponsorship for Zane Smith

Front Row Motorsports will have Centene Corporation sponsorship in multiple NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023, the team announced Feb. 7.

The sponsorship begins at Daytona International Speedway, where the team will field a third car for Zane Smith, the No. 36.

Centene companies Ambetter Health and Wellcare will be the featured brands during the races.

Centene will also sponsor Smith in six races in the No. 38, which was originally announced as a full-time ride for Todd Gilliland.

Gilliland will now drive 30 of the 36 races in the No. 38, with Smith filling out the rest.

“We want to welcome Centene Corporation to Front Row Motorsports,” FRM owner Bob Jenkins said in a team reelase. “This is an example of another well-respected and premier company to join our organization and the sport. Their support also allows us to move Zane up into the NASCAR Cup Series part time and continue his growth while also helping us defend our NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. We’re excited for the year ahead.”

Five of those races for Smith have been announced via Centene sponsorship: Phoenix Raceway in March, Talladega Superspeedway in April, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

Smith will also drive at Charlotte in the Coca-Cola 600 with Boot Barn sponsorship.

It’s not currently clear if Gilliland will drive an additional entry in those races to retain his eligibility for the playoffs.

“It was a shock when they told me and I’m disappointed,” Gilliland tweeted. “We’re working really hard to still be behind the wheel for the races I will be missing and plan on putting our best foot forward all season.”

As you guys have heard I won’t be full time in the 38 this year. It was a shock when they told me and I’m disappointed. We’re working really hard to still be behind the wheel for the races I will be missing and plan on putting our best foot forward all season. — Todd Gilliland (@ToddGilliland_) February 7, 2023

“I’m fortunate to have a great sponsor of Centene’s stature to step up and support me and Front Row Motorsports as I look to gain racing experience in the NASCAR Cup Series while at the same time defending the NASCAR Craftsman title,” Smith added. “I’m excited to represent Ambetter Health and Wellcare as Centene continues to grow their involvement in NASCAR and their healthcare presence across the United States.”

Smith is running the full Truck schedule for FRM, attempting to defend his 2022 title.

He made his Cup debut last year, finishing 17th. He earned four wins, 14 top fives and 19 top 10s in the Truck Series.

Share this article