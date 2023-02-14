Andy’s Sponsoring Austin Dillon, Anthony Alfredo

Andy’s Frozen Custard is back with Austin Dillon and Anthony Alfredo in 2023, sponsoring both drivers, Richard Childress Racing announced Feb. 14.

Andy’s will sponsor Dillon’s No. 3 in the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.

It’ll then adorn Alfredo’s No. 78 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for BJ McLeod Motorsports at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.

The motorsports-themed Three-Crete Concrete flavor will also again be available at Andy’s locations.

Dillon enters the 2023 Cup season having earned one win, five top fives and 11 top 10s driving for RCR in 2022.

Alfredo moves to BJMM and its No. 78 for the first time in 2023. In 2022, driving for Our Motorsports, he scored a top five and four top 10s.

