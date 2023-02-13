Entry List: 2023 NextEra Energy 250

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

There are 42 trucks entered in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Since only 36 spots are available for the race, six will not qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Jason A. White is in the No. 1 of TRICON Garage, formerly David Gilliland Racing, while Sammy Smith is in the No. 17. Dean Thompson’s in the No. 5, Corey Heim’s in the No. 11 and Tanner Gray’s driving the No. 15.

Kaden Honeycutt’s attempting in the No. 04 of Roper Racing.

Corey LaJoie is wheeling the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports.

Colby Howard’s in the No. 9 for CR7 Motorsports. Codie Rohrbaugh is driving the No. 97.

Chase Elliott joins Christian Eckes at McAnally-Hilgemann Racing at Daytona; Elliott’s piloting the No. 35, while Eckes is in the No. 19.

Derek Kraus is driving the No. 20 for Young’s Motorsports.

Josh Reaume’s in AM Racing’s No. 22.

Rajah Caruth is running the No. 24 for GMS Racing.

Bryan Dauzat’s entered in FDNY Racing’s No. 28.

Chris Hacker joins On Point Motorsports in the No. 30.

Reaume Brothers Racing’s Nos. 33 and 34 will be driven by Mason Massey and Jason M. White, respectively.

Travis Pastrana joins Niece Motorsports in the No. 41.

Johnny Sauter’s running the No. 46 of G2G Racing.

Jack Wood’s in Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 51.

Timmy Hill will run Hill Motorsports’ No. 56.

Parker Kligerman is driving the No. 75 for Henderson Motorsports.

Clay Greenfield’s entered in the No. 84 of Cook Racing Technologies.

Todd Peck’s in his own No. 96.

Ty Majeski’s driving a different number for ThorSport Racing, the No. 98; Hailie Deegan’s in the No. 13.

Qualifying for the Truck race airs Friday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. ET. The NextEra Energy 250 will run that evening at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both will air on FOX Sports 1.

