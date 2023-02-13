Entry List: 2023 Daytona 500

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action for its first points race of 2023 at Daytona International Speedway.

Forty-two cars will attempt to make the Daytona 500, meaning two won’t qualify, barring any entry list changes.

The No. 13 of Kaulig Racing will be driven by Chandler Smith, who’s joining the team full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year.

Smith’s fellow Xfinity competitor Riley Herbst will drive the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing.

Zane Smith will hop in the No. 38 of Front Row Motorsports.

Conor Daly will make his attempt in the No. 50 of The Money Team Racing.

Austin Hill’s running the No. 62 of Beard Motorsports.

23XI Racing’s fielding three cars, with Travis Pastrana in the No. 67.

Jimmie Johnson’s returning to the Cup Series part time in the No. 84 of Legacy Motor Club.

The No. 80 of Finishline Motorsports Marketing has been withdrawn.

Qualifying to set the duel lineups start Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bluegreen Vacations duels run Thursday at 7 p.m.; both qualifying and the duels will air on FOX Sports 1.

The Daytona 500 airs Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

