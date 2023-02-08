SiriusXM Sponsoring Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick

SiriusXM is back as a NASCAR sponsor again in 2023, backing cars driven by Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick in the NASCAR Cup Series, it announced Feb. 8.

The partnerships on Bell’s No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing and Reddick’s No. 45 at 23XI Racing are for multiple races.

Bell’s sponsorship kicks off with a pair of events at Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway at the beginning of the season.

Reddick, meanwhile, will feature the SiriusXM livery at Richmond Raceway and Darlington Raceway in the spring, plus at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“It’s great to represent a company like SiriusXM during the NASCAR Cup Series season,” Bell said in a company release. “SiriusXM NASCAR Radio is such an integral part of getting our sport out to the public and we all enjoy so many different stations in our personal lives, it’s great to carry their colors.”

Added Reddick, ““There are so many new opportunities for me this season and getting the opportunity to run SiriusXM on my Camry TRD is just another one of those. I’ve always been a fan of SiriusXM, but to learn about their relationship with Toyota with production vehicles along with the relationship all of us have with them already makes for a pretty awesome collaboration that comes together on my No. 45 Camry TRD.”

Bell is back in JGR’s No. 20 for the third season in a row. In 2022, he scored three wins, 12 top fives and 20 top 10s toward a third-place points finish.

Reddick joins 23XI’s No. 45 for his first season. While with Richard Childress Racing in 2022, he earned three wins, 10 top fives and 15 top 10s.

