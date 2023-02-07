Power (Units) to the People! New F1 Engines from Ford, Audi ... & More?

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this season’s second episode of The Pit Straight, host Jack Swansey is joined by his brother Ned, making his Frontstretch debut, to answer the question that Formula 1 and the FIA are both still trying to answer themselves: which new engine suppliers will hit the grid by 2026?
Of course, whether those suppliers start their new programs from scratch, buy out existing ones, or just slap their logo on someone else’s is up for discussion, as is how these new programs will be received by F1’s ten current teams.
The Pit Straight (formerly Open Wheel Open Mic) is released bi-weekly on Tuesdays and is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on Frontstretch.
Jack Swansey is an open-wheel racing editor at Frontstretch.com and co-hosts The Pit Straight Podcast, but you can also catch him writing about NASCAR, sports cars, and anything else with four wheels and a motor. Originally from North Carolina and now residing in Los Angeles, he joined the site as Sunday news writer midway through 2022 and is an avid collector (some would say hoarder) of die-cast cars.