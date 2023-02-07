The Pit Straight Power (Units) to the People! New F1 Engines from Ford, Audi ... & More? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 00:16:29 Share Share Link Embed

In this season’s second episode of The Pit Straight, host Jack Swansey is joined by his brother Ned, making his Frontstretch debut, to answer the question that Formula 1 and the FIA are both still trying to answer themselves: which new engine suppliers will hit the grid by 2026?

Of course, whether those suppliers start their new programs from scratch, buy out existing ones, or just slap their logo on someone else’s is up for discussion, as is how these new programs will be received by F1’s ten current teams.

The Pit Straight (formerly Open Wheel Open Mic) is released bi-weekly on Tuesdays and is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on Frontstretch.

