Conor Daly Attempting Daytona 500 for TMT

Conor Daly will attempt to qualify his way in to the 2023 Daytona 500 for The Money Team Racing, TMT announced Feb. 7.

Daly will pilot the No. 50, which the team had previously announced was planned as an entry for the race alongside the rest of its part-time schedule for the 2023 season with Daly driving.

“We are thrilled to announce that Conor will be attempting to run in the 2023 Daytona 500,” team co-owner Willy Auchmoody said in a release. “Conor is a talented driver who performed well in his first Cup race for us last fall and, together with BITNILE.COM, we believe he has what it takes to compete at the highest level in NASCAR’s premier event.”

“The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year’s race,” co-owner Floyd Mayweather added. “Like a fighter who’s always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn’t bet against him.”

The start would mark Daly’s first in the Daytona 500. He has one career Cup start, coming with the team at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in 2022, finishing 34th.

