Stock Car Scoop: Was the 2023 Clash at the Coliseum a Success?

The second-ever Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum kicked off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season on a chaotic note, as Martin Truex Jr. emerged from the smoke, twisted metal and flared tempers to score the victory.

Host Adam Cheek and on-site Jack Swansey break down their takeaways from the event, from the celebrities at the venue to the on-track action to the Clash’s future within the sport and if it should continue to be held in the City of Angels.

Subscribe to Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article