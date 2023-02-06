NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch clarified in a statement Tuesday (Feb. 6) a recent incident in Mexico where he was caught with a handgun at the airport while attempting to return to the United States. Mexican authorities maintain Busch was arrested and charged.

Busch said he was detained on January 27 as he ended his family vacation in the country “while the situation was resolved. I was not aware of Mexican law and had no intention of bringing a handgun into Mexico.

“When it was discovered, I fully cooperated with the authorities, accepted the penalties, and returned to North Carolina.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter. My family and I consider this issue closed.”

In a statement posted on the Fiscalia General de la Republican (Prosecutor General’s Office of Mexico) website, “The Public Ministry of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) in Quintana Roo obtained a conviction of three years, six months in prison and a fine of 200 units of measurement and update equivalent to the amount of 20 thousand 748 pesos, against a person of foreign nationality” toward Kyle Thomas “B”. The amount of pesos equal about $1,082.38 US dollars.

Busch was “credited with full responsibility in the commission of the crime of carrying a firearm without a license and possession of cartridges for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces.”

The statement claimed Busch was arrested for this violation on Jan. 27.

“The detainee, who is originally from the State of Nevada, intended to travel to the United States of America,” the statement from Mexican authorities continued. “But when passing his luggage through the RX of the platform, a caliber pistol-type firearm was detected inside, a 380 with magazine stocked with six useful hollow point cartridges.”

The Agent of the Federal Public Ministry presented the charges to the Control Judge on Jan. 29 “who described the detention as legal, linked to the process and through an abbreviated procedure issued a sentence.”

Busch finished third in the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Feb. 5. The 60-race Cup winner joined Richard Childress Racing for this year after a long tenure with Joe Gibbs Racing.

