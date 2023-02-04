No Race at Auto Club in 2024

There will not be a NASCAR race at Auto Club Speedway in 2024 as the track undergoes reconfiguration, ACS president Dave Allen said Saturday (Feb. 4) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The track is slated to reconfigure to a half-mile oval following the NASCAR Cup Series race on Feb. 26.

“Unfortunately, in ’24, even with the most aggressive timelines, we will not race in ’24 on the track,” Allen said. “What that timeline is beyond that still has yet to be determined.

“There’s just milestones and things that we need to get through, and not least of which is the design of the racetrack. We’re still working on that. There’s been a lot of iterations of what we’re designing both on track and off track with the new facility.

“It’ll be real exciting, we get to a point where we can share that because what we’re working on is really exciting. The fact that we race at a half mile at Martinsville [Speedway] and a half mile of Bristol [Motor Speedway]. It would be cool to have another half mile, especially here on the West Coast with so much racing history here.

“We’re looking forward to it, looking forward to getting to a point where we can share that information and get a little more excited about it.”

ACS, which first opened as a 2-mile oval in 1997, has hosted NASCAR and NTT IndyCar Series races. Kyle Larson won the Cup race at Auto Club last year, while Cole Custer won the Xfinity Series race.

Share this article