Winning Moment: Sprint car veteran Mark Smith narrowly held off polesitter Paul Colagiovanni to win the $1,500 USCS sprint car feature at Hendry County Motorsports Park on Friday night (Feb. 3), the biggest race running in the state of Florida after the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series was rained out earlier in the day.

Mark Smith wins the @uscsracing Sprint Car Night #1 feature at Hendry County Speedway 🏁 Exciting finish!

1st – @MarkSmithRacing

2nd – Paulie Colagiovanni

3rd – @DavieFranek #SprintCarRacing #DirtTrackRacing pic.twitter.com/k0AltcvsJs — Jacob Dove (@JacobDove7BC) February 4, 2023

Dramatic Moment: Drake Troutman got just enough of a jump on the final restart of the Winternationals modified feature at East Bay to get ahead of Lucas Lee, pinching off his preferred line on the bottom side of the track and then using a high-side charge to take the checkered flag.

Only DIRTcar officials opted to make themselves the story, penalizing Troutman for allegedly “jumping the restart” and handing the win to Lee.

Controversial finish at East Bayhttps://t.co/FcJLDSSQVt — FloRacing (@FloRacing) February 4, 2023

Easily the worst piece of officiating dirt racing has seen since the Chili Bowl.

In a Nutshell: Pretty much everything wrong with dirt racing came bubbling to the surface this Friday night.

What They’ll Be Group Chatting About This Morning

Troutman had every reason to be upset and pretty much at a loss for words when interviewed after Friday’s modified race at East Bay, because he was flat robbed of a race win. Yes, Troutman was using the fan out move on the high side all the way to the ragged edge, but it was Lee that chose the inside lane to start on, it was Lee that restarted the race and it was Lee that was leading the race at the stripe when the restart occurred.

Looks even with the second row to me. pic.twitter.com/6wmaQar8F7 — Tyler Anderson (@tanderson19t) February 4, 2023

Besides, and I will die on this hill, if a flagman/race director believes that someone jumped a restart, then the restart should not be considered valid. The race should be immediately yellow-flagged and the offending driver penalized. If a jump-the-start call requires multiple laps to make a determination, it wasn’t a clear enough violation to warrant the officials changing the finishing order of a race.

Arguably the biggest headline to hit dirt racing yesterday was Lincoln Speedway being the first track to actually dial back streaming coverage of its racing events, presumably in favor of better grandstand attendance.

Enter Screven Motor Speedway. Between overnight rainfall saturating the grounds, issues with track lighting and an overly bloated program of seven classes, pretty much every single issue that a race fan could run into that would discourage them from attending a race in person was on display in Georgia.

Coming up on 10pm and we're still in the middle of 4 cylinder qualifying at Screven.



But yep it's definitely FloRacing's fault that people aren't coming to the track as often — Spence Smithback (@SmithbackSpence) February 4, 2023

And that’s not even touching on the fact that the track’s feature races didn’t start until 11:42 p.m. ET, Flo Racing’s broadcast spent the better part of four hours showing the “technical difficulties” screen more than the actual on-track events, and the booth sounding borderline intoxicated instead of actually calling the action. The quality of the stream was so bad that I ended up turning off the modified feature five laps in because I was getting a headache from the audio repeatedly cutting in and out.

Though I will say this, Screven Motor Speedway has the BEST concessions stand in dirt racing, bar none. Couldn’t agree with this food review more, other than to say it deserved a full 6.9.

World record 6.3/6.9 rating on the food pic.twitter.com/7DiovuQ3l9 — Dunewich On Dirt (@DunewichOnDirt) February 4, 2023

It was funny as all get out to listen to the PA at Hendry County Motorsports Park make multiple references to the tiny tail tanks on the wingless micro sprints running at the track becoming a scoring nightmare for the tower. I still wonder how any successful marketing can be done utilizing cars that are indistinguishable at speed in person.

Though the super late models were nowhere to be seen Friday night after the rain out at All-Tech Raceway, late model Hall of Famer Scott Bloomquist was in the news Friday, with his second back surgery in the last few years potentially the last opportunity for him to resume his storied driving career.

☠️ Scott Bloomquist has intentions to race again. However, he's also acknowledging that this could be the end of his racing career if an upcoming surgery isn't successful. https://t.co/9UtuXGDZ85 — FloRacing (@FloRacing) February 3, 2023

Bloomquist has been a visible presence during Speedweeks, working with driver Garrett Smith at the Golden Isles Speedway at last week’s Super Bowl of Racing.

Hero of the Day

Troutman gets this one easily. Not only for the fantastic driving he displayed all night long (the battle between he and Lee battling through lapped traffic that led to their last-lap drama was superb), but because he appeared to show some real sportmanship once the race was over, though said sportsmanship was visibly not returned by Lee.

After being accused of jumping the start, and subsequently moved back two spots, Drake Troutman displayed great poise and maturity by attempting to congratulate Lucas Lee in victory lane at East Bay Raceway Park.Video credit to Kevin Vanhorn Posted by Turn 5 – Home of Dirt Track'n Tuesday on Friday, February 3, 2023

Villain(s) of the Day

It really rubbed me the wrong way to see Lee gesturing to Troutman’s crew because race officials gave him a gift.

I have no idea what words were exchanged between the two teams, but maybe save this type of gesturing for a win that didn't come courtesy of race control @eastbayracepark pic.twitter.com/9DtN7A4w1c — BryanDavisKeith (@BryanDavisKeith) February 4, 2023

But, seeing as the Lee/Troutman issue has already gotten plenty of ink here, we’ll give this honor on the night to Kenny Schwartz. Schwartz and Austen Becerra made no shortage of contact in the sixth heat race at East Bay Friday night. Schwartz spinning off Becerra in the heat sent both drivers to the rear, Schwartz for spinning and Becerra for contact. The two made contact again on the ensuing restart, sending Schwartz for a second spin.

That led to the first openly obviously case of rough driving of the Winternationals to date, with Schwartz slamming into Becerra’s car entering turn 3 on the restart after his second spin.

Lost in the shuffle @eastbayracepark this evening, let's not forget that officials did get this one right when they parked Denny Schwartz pic.twitter.com/S7CX73zNTz — BryanDavisKeith (@BryanDavisKeith) February 4, 2023

Schwartz was immediately parked for the night.

Numbers Game

3

Dirt tracks that ran oval track racing programs Friday night in the U.S.

205

Nation’s largest car count Friday, the Winter Freeze at Screven Motor Speedway.

$2,000

The nation’s largest purse awarded Friday night, to the modified, street stock and 602 late model classes at Screven.

Up Next: Frontstretch will be back Monday morning (Feb. 6) with continued coverage of the UMP modified portion of the Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park, as well as the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at All-Tech Raceway and the Winter Freeze at Screven Motor Speedway (signal quality permitting). Streaming coverage for all these events can be found on Flo Racing.

Share this article