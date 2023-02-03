Bret Holmes Expanding to Full-Time Truck Schedule

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Bret Holmes‘ self-owned No. 32 will run a full season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023, Bret Holmes Racing announced Feb. 3.

The team debuted in the Truck Series in 2021, competing in 12 races that year and in 10 in 2022.

In 22 appearances, its No. 32 has one top five and five top 10s among its drivers, including a near-win by Holmes at Talladega Superspeedway last year.

“It’s a blessing and a dream to be competing for a championship in one of NASCAR’s top three series,” Holmes said in a team release “This is a huge chance and opportunity that I’m ready to capitalize on.

“It’s been what feels like forever since we’ve been full-time racing, which was back in 2020 in the ARCA Menards Series. Since then, we’ve been building up our inventory, experience and notebook. All of that has ultimately led to this season, and I can’t wait to show what we’ve got. We’ve done really well on superspeedways, and I think we can start the year off strong there.”

Jerry Baxter will serve as the team’s crew chief, and Holmes will run for Rookie of the Year honors.

