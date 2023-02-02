CELSIUS Back With Kaulig for 4 Races

CELSIUS will sponsor Kaulig Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series teams in four races in 2023, the team announced Feb. 2.

The energy drink brand’s specific races as a primary sponsor for the team were not announced in the release.

Kaulig fields full-time Cup entries for AJ Allmendinger (No. 16) and Justin Haley (No. 31).

“Health and fitness are extremely important to everyone at Kaulig Racing,” team president Chris Rice said in release. “Each one of our drivers, are true athletes and are very disciplined with their routines. CELSIUS has become an integral part of our drivers’ daily lives, as they prepare to race hundreds of miles each weekend. We can’t wait to continue growing this partnership.”

Haley earned three top fives and four top 10s in his first full Cup season in 2022, while Allmendinger scored three top fives and eight top 10s in an 18-race schedule alongside a full NASCAR Xfinity Series jaunt that yielded five wins.

